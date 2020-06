The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has denied a bid by Apple Inc to transfer to its home court a patent case filed in the Western District of Texas, an increasingly popular forum for infringement cases.

In a short decision, the appeals court upheld U.S. District Judge Alan Albright’s refusal to transfer to California a patent case filed against Apple in Texas by research institute STC.UNM.

