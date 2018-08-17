FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018 / 2:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Federal Circuit tosses wireless patent infringement finding against Apple

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday took a step toward throwing out a $7.3 million patent infringement verdict a licensing company won against Apple Inc, saying the iPhone maker did not infringe one of the two wireless technology patents at issue in the case.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a finding by a California jury in favor of patent holder Core Wireless Licensing SARL. The appeals court did not disturb the jury’s finding that Apple infringed a different Core Wireless patent but asked the lower court to reconsider its enforceability, opening the door for Apple to nix the verdict entirely.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BifOdt

