Federal Circuit will not rehear Apple challenge to wireless data patent

A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to reconsider a recent decision reinstating a patent infringement lawsuit against Apple Inc.

The tech giant had sought a rehearing by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit of a March decision upholding the validity of a patent owned by DSS Technology Management Inc. DSS sued Apple in 2013, claiming the Mac Mini, iMac and Mac Pro computers infringed its patent.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ujmthx