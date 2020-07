U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas has declined to postpone a jury trial in a patent case against Apple Inc amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an order issued on Tuesday, Gilstrap denied a request by Apple’s lawyers at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr to postpone jury selection from August 3 until October 5 in a case brought by patent management firm PanOptis.

