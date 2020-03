A federal appeals court on Monday handed a victory to prolific patent litigant Uniloc USA Inc, saying a patent it accused Apple Inc of infringing was valid.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed an administrative patent court’s finding that Apple failed to prove that a Uniloc patent on a method of presenting digital ads was invalid on obviousness grounds.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TzAHrI