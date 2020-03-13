Westlaw News
March 13, 2020 / 11:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Fed Circuit revives anti-piracy patent asserted against Apple

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday dealt a setback to Apple Inc in its bid to end a patent infringement case brought licensing entity Personalized Media Communications LLC (PMC).

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a decision by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board that invalidated claims in a PMC patent on a process for protecting encrypted digital content from online piracy.

