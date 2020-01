A U.S. jury on Friday said Apple Inc should pay $85 million for infringing patents owned by technology licensing firm WiLAN Inc.

The verdict followed a damages-only trial in a long-running case in U.S. District Court in San Diego, California that had earlier resulted in a $145 million verdict for WiLAN.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RZcHfI