PTAB erred in blocking Apple arguments, Fed Circuit says

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday gave Apple Inc another shot at invalidating claims in a patent on digital audio processing technology it has been accused of infringing.

A three-judge Fed Circuit panel said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board erred in not considering an argument Apple raised in a bid to knock out claims in a Andrea Electronics Corp patent.

