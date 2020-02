The top in-house intellectual property lawyer at drug wholesaler and medical supplier Cardinal Health Inc has moved to Arent Fox, the law firm said on Tuesday.

Daniel Stelter, who was at Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal Health for 13 years, has joined Arent Fox as a San Francisco-based counsel in its intellectual property practice group.

