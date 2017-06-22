Arista notches another win in Cisco networking patent fight

A judge ruled on Wednesday that Arista Networks Inc successfully redesigned its ethernet switches so that they do not infringe on a patent owned by Cisco Networks Inc, handing Arista its latest victory in a long-running intellectual property battle with its larger rival.

Upholding a determination by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, administrative law judge David Shaw of the U.S. International Trade Commission said that Arista's ethernet switches do not infringe on a Cisco patent relating to networking technology. The ruling is not yet publicly available.

