2 months ago
Arista notches another win in Cisco networking patent fight
June 22, 2017 / 1:05 AM / 2 months ago

Arista notches another win in Cisco networking patent fight

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A judge ruled on Wednesday that Arista Networks Inc successfully redesigned its ethernet switches so that they do not infringe on a patent owned by Cisco Networks Inc, handing Arista its latest victory in a long-running intellectual property battle with its larger rival.

Upholding a determination by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, administrative law judge David Shaw of the U.S. International Trade Commission said that Arista's ethernet switches do not infringe on a Cisco patent relating to networking technology. The ruling is not yet publicly available.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sCyD3a

