The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Monday declined to reconsider an important decision that identified a constitutional defect in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

In a 7-5 vote, Federal Circuit judges said in five decisions totaling 62 pages that they would not rehear arguments in the case Arthrex Inc v. Smith & Nephew Inc.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/39aCSX7