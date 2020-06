The government has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a ruling that identified a constitutional defect in an administrative court run by the Patent and Trademark Office.

In a petition filed on Monday, the U.S. Solicitor General’s Office asked the high court to review Arthrex Inc v. Smith & Nephew Inc, an October decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

