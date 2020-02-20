Westlaw News
Fed Circuit chops Arctic Cat's $46 mln patent win due to patent marking

Jan Wolfe

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a ruling that knocked off approximately $28 million in damages vehicle maker Bombardier Recreational Products Inc owes rival Arctic Cat Inc for infringing patents on watercraft technology.

Affirming a lower court ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Arctic Cat could not recover damages covering a six-year period because of a violation of a law known as the patent marking statute.

