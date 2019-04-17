Judge clears Askeladden, banks in fraud case brought by patent owner

A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit challenging the business model of Askeladden LLC, a firm that seeks to invalidate patents asserted against big banks through Patent Trial and Appeal Board litigation.

U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez in Newark, New Jersey, dismissed claims by Verify Smart Corporation (VSC) that Askeladden engaged in fraud and anticompetitive conduct by challenging a VSC patent at PTAB without identifying two big banks as the real party in interest.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IE9pLN