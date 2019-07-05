Fed Circuit nixes diagnostic patent, but judges urge Congress to step in

A federal appeals court has refused to reconsider its decision to invalidate an Athena Diagnostics Inc patent, but several judges said they personally disagreed with the decision and urged Congress to make it easier to obtain patents on diagnostics technology.

In an unusual eight-part decision on Wednesday, the entire slate of judges sitting on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit voted 7-5 to not rehear a February decision that ruled invalid an Athena patent on a method of diagnosing the neurological disorder myasthenia gravis.

