Fed Circuit nixes automotive patent in latest Section 101 decision

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld a ruling that invalidated a patent on automotive component technology, rejecting arguments by law professors in an amicus brief that the lower court decision showed a “profound misunderstanding” of patentable subject matter.

In a 2-1 decision, the Federal Circuit said an American Axle & Manufacturing Inc patent on a method for manufacturing driveshafts was invalid under Section 101 of the Patent Act, which governs what subject matter is eligible for patent protection.

