Canadian oil and gas service company Packers Plus Energy Services Inc on Wednesday chipped away at a patent infringement case brought by rival Baker Hughes, a General Electric Company subsidiary.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that invalidated a patent on fracking technology Baker Hughes accused Packers Plus of infringing in a 2016 lawsuit.

