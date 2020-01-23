Biogen gets two-week reprieve as it appeals Tecfidera patent loss

A judge on Wednesday blocked U.S. sales of a Banner Life Sciences LLC multiple-sclerosis drug for 13 days to allow competitor Biogen Inc to appeal a ruling that the product does not infringe one of its patents.

U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark in Delaware said the “limited temporary restraining order” would allow Biogen, which is seeking to fend off competition for its MS drug Tecfidera, time to pursue additional injunctive relief from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

