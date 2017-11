A federal appeals court on Monday revived a patent infringement case German chemical producer BASF Corporation brought against rival Johnson Matthey Inc over technology for reducing automotive carbon emissions.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a lower court ruling that invalidated a carbon emissions control patent BASF accused Johnson Matthey of infringing.

