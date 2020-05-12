Judge tosses whistleblower lawsuit accusing Bausch Health of patent abuse

A judge on Monday tossed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging Bausch Health Companies Inc fraudulently obtained a patent on its ulcerative colitis drug Apriso, causing artificially high prices to be charged to Medicare and Medicaid.

U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco said the lawsuit, filed by a patent lawyer Zachary Silbersher who represents generic drug companies, alleged the sort of publicly available information that cannot be the basis for a False Claims Act lawsuit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WtFNr0