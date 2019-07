Canadian pharmaceutical company Bausch Health Companies Inc (formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals) on Wednesday won a ruling protecting its drug Relistor from U.S. generic competition from Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler in New Jersey issued a decision upholding a Bausch patent on the formulation of Relistor, which is used to treat opioid-induced constipation.

