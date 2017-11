A federal appeals court on Wednesday invalidated a Bayer AG patent on its erectile dysfunction treatment Staxyn, clearing the way for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to launch a generic version of the drug.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a lower court decision in finding invalid on obviousness grounds a Bayer patent relating to Staxyn’s formulation that expires in 2028.

