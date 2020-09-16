Delaware judge deals Biogen another blow in Tecfidera patent fight

A federal judge in Delaware on Wednesday dealt another setback to drug company Biogen Inc in its effort to keep generic versions of its multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera off the market through patent litigation.

Handing a win to Novartis AG unit Sandoz and other generic drug companies, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika said a Biogen patent on a Tecfidera dosing regimen was invalid because it did not sufficiently describe the claimed invention.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3msNqJ8