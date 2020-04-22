Fed Circuit rules against Biogen in Tecfidera patent fight

An appeals court on Tuesday ruled in favor of Banner Life Sciences LLC in a patent dispute with Biogen Inc, clearing the way for Banner to sell an alternative version of Biogen’s blockbuster multiple-sclerosis drug Tecfidera.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court decision that Banner’s bioequivalent version of Tecfidera, known as Bafiertam, does not infringe a Biogen patent known as the ‘001 patent, which is set to expire in June 2020.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3buElcW