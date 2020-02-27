IN BRIEF: Fed Circuit denies Biogen bid to halt sales of Tecfidera competitor

A federal appeals court on Thursday said it would not block Banner Life Sciences LLC from selling a version of the Biogen Inc multiple-sclerosis drug Tecfidera while the court hears a patent dispute between the companies.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied a request by Biogen’s lawyers at Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner for an injunction pending the outcome of their appeal of a recent ruling that cleared the way for Banner’s product launch.

