Westlaw News
February 27, 2020 / 10:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Fed Circuit denies Biogen bid to halt sales of Tecfidera competitor

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday said it would not block Banner Life Sciences LLC from selling a version of the Biogen Inc multiple-sclerosis drug Tecfidera while the court hears a patent dispute between the companies.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied a request by Biogen’s lawyers at Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner for an injunction pending the outcome of their appeal of a recent ruling that cleared the way for Banner’s product launch.

