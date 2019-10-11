Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Fed Circuit backs PTAB's nixing of Duke patent on rare disease treatment

Jan Wolfe

A federal appeals court on Friday affirmed a decision that invalidated a Duke University pharmaceutical patent claim challenged by biotechnology company BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board that a claim in the Duke patent covering a method of treating the rare genetic disorder Pompe Disease should be canceled.

