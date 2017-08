The life sciences company Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc on Monday accused its upstart rival 10X Genomics of selling DNA analysis machines that infringe its patents.

Hercules, California-based Bio-Rad sued 10X in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, alleging infringement of seven patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uTIC6F