A federal appeals court on Monday ruled invalid two Blackberry Ltd patents on early smartphone technology, handing a victory to Alphabet Inc’s Google LLC.

In a pair of orders, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed determinations by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board that two related Blackberry patents were invalid as obvious.

