A federal judge on Thursday dismissed the remnants of a start-up’s lawsuit accusing Bloomberg LP of unlawfully copying an investment analysis tool.

U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel in Manhattan granted summary judgment to Bloomberg on trade secrets misappropriation and breach of contract claims brought by iSentium LLC, saying the smaller company had waited too long to sue. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2swdGuV