PTAB sides with Boehringer in challenge to Humira patent
July 7, 2017 / 9:48 PM / in a month

PTAB sides with Boehringer in challenge to Humira patent

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim moved a step closer to launching a biosimilar version of Abbvie Inc's blockbuster immunosuppressive drug Humira with a ruling on Thursday invalidating one of Abbvie's patents.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated an Abbvie patent on a method of treating rheumatoid arthritis using Humira, saying the claimed method would have been obvious to researchers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tW3PwC

