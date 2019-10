The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a pair of Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions invalidating two patents owned by Freebit that audio equipment Bose Corp had challenged.

Freebit, a Norway-based intellectual property licensing firm, holds patents in jurisdictions around the world on a design for a wearable ear unit that is said to increase comfort and stability.

