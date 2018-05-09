FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 10:44 PM / in 2 hours

Judge chides Arnold & Porter for 'frivolous' sealing request in patent case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Monday sanctioned law firm Arnold & Porter for trying to seal court documents in a patent case, saying the firm was merely trying to suppress from the public record embarrassing allegations of technology copying against client Boston Scientific Corp.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco ordered Arnold & Porter to pay $2,500, calling the firm’s argument that Boston Scientific would be harmed unless a brief filed by rival Nevro Corp were sealed “frivolous.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wsuMuN

