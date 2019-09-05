State school not entitled to choose any venue for patent case, says Fed Circuit

A federal appeals court on Thursday limited the ability of public universities to forum-shop in patent lawsuits, saying a case the University of Texas filed against Boston Scientific Corp was properly transferred to the medical device company’s preferred forum of Delaware.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected arguments by UT that, as the arm of a state government, under the doctrine of sovereign immunity it is empowered to choose the forum in which it litigates its intellectual property rights.

