Fed Circuit junks 'abstract' patents asserted against Federal Reserve banks

A U.S. appeals court on Friday brought a likely end to a lawsuit accusing all 12 of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s regional banks of infringing patents on fraud prevention technology. Affirming an administrative patent court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said key claims in two patents held by Bozeman Financial LLC were invalid because they claimed an abstract idea not eligible for patenting and did not add an inventive concept.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3a6RtDm