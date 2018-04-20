FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 9:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Broadcom prevails in bid to knock out Wi-Fi One patents

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a decision invalidating patents owned by licensing company Wi-Fi One LLC, bringing a likely end to a long-running patent infringement case that has clarified what decisions by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office are appealable.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a set of decisions by the PTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board that invalidated three Wi-Fi One patents relating to internet router technology at the request of chip maker Broadcom Inc.

