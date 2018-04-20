Broadcom prevails in bid to knock out Wi-Fi One patents

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a decision invalidating patents owned by licensing company Wi-Fi One LLC, bringing a likely end to a long-running patent infringement case that has clarified what decisions by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office are appealable.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a set of decisions by the PTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board that invalidated three Wi-Fi One patents relating to internet router technology at the request of chip maker Broadcom Inc.

