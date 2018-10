A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing Cisco Systems Inc’s cloud communications unit Broadsoft of infringing patents on call processing technology.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a Delaware judge did not err in invalidating patents that technology licensing company CallWave Communications LLC accused Broadsoft of infringing.

