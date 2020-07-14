Westlaw News
Bristol-Myers Squibb loses inventorship fight with Boston cancer institute

An appeals court handed a major victory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston on Tuesday, saying one of its researchers should be listed as an co-inventor on patents covering a breakthrough discovery in cancer research.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a ruling that two researchers, including Dana-Farber’s Gordon Freeman, deserved to be listed as co-inventors on six U.S. immunotherapy patents awarded to Tasuku Honjo of Japan’s Kyoto University.

