The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday reinvigorated a patent dispute between rivals in the market for cardiac telemetry devices, saying a judge erred in invalidating one of the patents at issue.

A three-judge Federal Circuit panel reversed a ruling that invalidated a patent CardioNet LLC accused upstart competitor InfoBionic Inc of infringing in a 2017 lawsuit.

