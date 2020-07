The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday narrowed a patent dispute between rivals in the market for cardiac telemetry devices, saying patents owned by CardioNet LLC were invalid.

A three-judge Federal Circuit panel upheld a ruling that two patents CardioNet accused upstart competitor InfoBionic Inc of infringing covered the sort of abstract idea that is not eligible for patent protection.

