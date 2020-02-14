Westlaw News
February 14, 2020 / 2:03 PM / a few seconds ago

Fed Circuit: Serta and Casper made mattress settlement, now need to abide by it

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A Manhattan judge erred in refusing to enforce a settlement agreement reached in a patent case shortly before he issued a ruling on the merits, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said on Thursday.

A three-judge Federal Circuit panel directed U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein to enforce a settlement agreement Serta Simmons Bedding LLC negotiated in a patent case against upstart mattress rival Casper Sleep Inc, saying the deal had mooted the claims.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vxhoWi

