Fed Circuit: Serta and Casper made mattress settlement, now need to abide by it

A Manhattan judge erred in refusing to enforce a settlement agreement reached in a patent case shortly before he issued a ruling on the merits, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said on Thursday.

A three-judge Federal Circuit panel directed U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein to enforce a settlement agreement Serta Simmons Bedding LLC negotiated in a patent case against upstart mattress rival Casper Sleep Inc, saying the deal had mooted the claims.

