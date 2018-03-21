FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 21, 2018 / 9:53 PM / in 16 hours

Federal Circuit wipes out $12 million patent verdict against UnitedHealth

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday wiped out a $12.3 million patent infringement verdict a health care software company had won against a UnitedHealth Group Inc subsidiary.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed an April 2015 jury verdict that UnitedHealth unit OptumInsight Inc infringed a patent owned by smaller rival Cave Consulting Group Inc covering a method of measuring physician efficiency.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FRXOsc

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.