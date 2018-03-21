Federal Circuit wipes out $12 million patent verdict against UnitedHealth

A federal appeals court on Wednesday wiped out a $12.3 million patent infringement verdict a health care software company had won against a UnitedHealth Group Inc subsidiary.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed an April 2015 jury verdict that UnitedHealth unit OptumInsight Inc infringed a patent owned by smaller rival Cave Consulting Group Inc covering a method of measuring physician efficiency.

