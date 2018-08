UnitedHealth Group Inc’s software subsidiary OptumInsight on Wednesday won a ruling that brings a likely end to a long-running patent infringement case brought by smaller rival Cave Consulting Group.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit declined to reconsider its recent decision wiping out a $12.3 million verdict Cave won against OptumInsight in April 2015.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OBx7Yx