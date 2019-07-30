Celgene’s novel ‘taking’ appeal over nixed patent rejected by Fed Circuit

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) does not violate the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment when it invalidates patents that predate the America Invents Act of 2011, a federal appeals court said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a set of PTAB decisions that invalidated claims in two Celgene Corp patents relating to its cancer treatment Revlimid, which had been challenged by hedge fund manager Kyle Bass.

