In loss for RPX, SCOTUS declines to weigh in on PTAB standing

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to weigh in on who has standing to appeal decisions by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

The justices denied a petition by patent management company RPX Corporation for review of a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit decision that said it lacked standing to appeal an unfavorable PTAB decision in a validity dispute with ChanBond LLC.

