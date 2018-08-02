Chamberlain wins attorneys' fees in open-and-shut garage-door patent case

A federal judge on Tuesday awarded Chamberlain Group Inc, maker of Chamberlain and LiftMaster branded garage door openers, $5.2 million in attorneys’ fees on top of the $15 million verdict it won last year in a patent infringement case against rival Techtronic Inc.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber in Chicago said on May 23 fee-shifting was warranted because Techtronic had a weak case and “behaved less than admirably” after he issued an injunction on sales of their infringing garage door openers by trying to sell as many as possible before the ban took effect.

