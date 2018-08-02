FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 2, 2018 / 11:35 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Chamberlain wins attorneys' fees in open-and-shut garage-door patent case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Tuesday awarded Chamberlain Group Inc, maker of Chamberlain and LiftMaster branded garage door openers, $5.2 million in attorneys’ fees on top of the $15 million verdict it won last year in a patent infringement case against rival Techtronic Inc.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber in Chicago said on May 23 fee-shifting was warranted because Techtronic had a weak case and “behaved less than admirably” after he issued an injunction on sales of their infringing garage door openers by trying to sell as many as possible before the ban took effect.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LXjmFT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.