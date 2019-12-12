Fed Circuit junks Chamberlain's ITC win in garage door opener patent case

A federal appeals court on Thursday dealt a setback to the Chamberlain Group Inc, the leading maker of automatic garage door openers, lifting an injunction it won in a patent case against a Hong Kong-based rival that sold competing products at Home Depot Inc stores.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Techtronic Industries did not infringe a Chamberlain patent, reversing a ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tf0L0z