December 12, 2019 / 11:57 PM / a few seconds ago

Fed Circuit junks Chamberlain's ITC win in garage door opener patent case

Jan Wolfe

A federal appeals court on Thursday dealt a setback to the Chamberlain Group Inc, the leading maker of automatic garage door openers, lifting an injunction it won in a patent case against a Hong Kong-based rival that sold competing products at Home Depot Inc stores.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Techtronic Industries did not infringe a Chamberlain patent, reversing a ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission.

