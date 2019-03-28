No juice left in ChargePoint’s bid to revive its networked EV patents

Electric vehicle infrastructure company ChargePoint Inc on Thursday hit a likely dead end in a patent infringement fight it picked with rival SemaConnect Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling that invalidated four patents ChargePoint accused SemaConnect of infringing in a December 2017 lawsuit.

The appeals court said the ChargePoint patents, which relate to networked electric vehicle charging technology, described an abstract idea not eligible for legal protection under Section 101 of the Patent Act, which deals with patentable subject matter.

