A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a holding company’s lawsuit alleging cable operator Charter Communications Inc infringed on patents relating to personalized advertising technology.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan invalidated patents held by Quantum Stream Inc, saying they cover patent-ineligible subject matter. Quantum Stream had accused Charter of infringing the patents.

