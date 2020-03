The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday canceled several oral arguments scheduled for April in hopes of minimizing transmission of the coronavirus.

In a notice on the Federal Circuit’s website, the court said for now it would only conduct in-person oral arguments in cases where counsel for both parties are located in the Washington D.C. area. That plan may be revisited, the notice said.

