Apple, Google team up to sue patent office over 'invalid' policy change

A coalition of four technology companies - Apple Inc, Google LLC, Cisco Systems Inc, and Intel - have sued the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office over a rule change that allows the agency to decline to review patents that are also being litigated in federal court.

The four companies sued the PTO on Wednesday, alleging it violated administrative law by adopting a policy known as the “NHK-Fintiv rule,” which allows the agency to decline to review patents through proceedings known as inter partes review (IPR).

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/31Mvp09